Sporting Cristal and River Plate drew (1-1) in Lima during the fourth matchday of Group D in the Copa Libertadores. With two matchdays remaining in the phase, both teams maintained their hopes of advancing to the round of 16 with four points each, five points behind group leader Fluminense.

The team led by Brazilian coach Tiago Nunes took the lead with a goal from captain Yoshimar Yotún in the second half, but Rodrigo Aliendro equalized for Martin Demichelis' team after River missed a penalty and Cristal was reduced to 10 players.

With this result, River Plate sits at the bottom of the group, as Cristal holds a better goal difference. They are behind The Strongest with 6 points and group leader Fluminense with 9.