Flamengo's Pedro keeps showing his goal-scoring prowess after netting a brace to secure a 2-0 victory against Chile's Ñublense. The Brazilian star struck in the 15th and 38th minutes, both times receiving assists from his team and countrymate Marinho.

With his two goals of the night, Pedro now sits tied at the top of the scoring charts.



WATCH the full-time highlights here 👀