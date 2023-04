Flamengo start Sampaoli era with a convincing 2-0 win over Ñublense in the Copa Libertadores, climbing to second place in Group A.

Pedro's two goals (15', 38') gave a boost to the Brazilian team, who suffered a tough loss in the previous match against Aucas.

These three points were enough to place Flamengo behind Racing, who has a match pending and could solidify their position in case of a victory.