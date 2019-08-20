By Gabriel Pessoa/beIN SPORTS

Eight teams are left standing in the 2019 Copa Libertadores, including four clubs hailing from Brazil.

While anything can happen in this wild competition, with the bracket set as it is, the only thing we know for sure is that one of the 2019 Libertadores finalist will be Brazilian.

After Palmeiras edged Gremio in their first leg on Tuesday, the second all-Brazil quarterfinal tie kicks off on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo (BRA) vs. Internacional (BRA) – Wednesday @ 8:20pm ET

Flamengo just barely made it through the Round of 16 alive after defeating Emelec in a thrilling penalty shootout. While the Carioca club will not be able to count on veteran Diego Ribas due to a gruesome ankle injury, Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Brazilian Éverton Riberio are back and fit for action. The six-time Brazilian champions will also count on their surging striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa.

Os relacionados para a partida contra o Internacional. #CRF pic.twitter.com/fjFAxYNeMr — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 20, 2019

The 22-year-old will look to out-do Internacional’s Peruvian powerhouse in Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian International has netted four goals in four Libertadores matches.

Considering the recent major transfers Flamengo has made in the form of Rafinha and Filipe Luis, the Rio de Janeiro club is expected to qualify to semifinals. Should Internacional get the better of them, expect Flamengo supporters to riot in Rio.