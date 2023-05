Palmeiras thrashed Cerro Porteño away (0-3) and equalized with 9 points alongside Bolívar at the top of Group C in the Copa Libertadores after the fourth matchday, which left the Paraguayan team in last place and the Ecuadorian side Barcelona in third.

The Brazilian team took advantage of playing with a man advantage for almost the entire match, as center-back Gabriel Báez was sent off in the 10th minute for a harsh foul on Artur.