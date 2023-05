In an intense Copa Libertadores encounter, Monagas and Colo-Colo battled to a 1-1 draw, showcasing their competitive spirit on the field. Despite their best efforts, Monagas remain at the bottom of Group F with a total of 2 points, while Colo-Colo stand in the second position with 5 points. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors continue to dominate their group.