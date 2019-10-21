Lionel Messi will "obviously" be watching when the two biggest clubs from his native Argentina – Boca Juniors and River Plate – meet in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal on Tuesday.

While Messi's loyalties are with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in his native Rosario, the Barcelona superstar said that Tuesday's superclasico semifinal decider is an event that all of the world will be watching.

"Yes, obviously I'll be watching it," Messi said in a radio interview. "I'll be watching it along with all of Spain. Even more so when it comes to a semifinal. The first leg I didn't see it because it was at like 3 in the morning, I watched the highlights the next day, but everyone is watching that game."

Boca will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit at home in the second leg at La Bombonera.

Watch the Copa Libertadores semifinals exclusively on beIN SPORTS