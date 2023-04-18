Fluminense secured a 1-0 victory against The Strongest, making it two wins out of two for the Brazilian side in the Copa Libertadores.

The team's emblem and defender, Nino, was the one who scored at the 40th minute mark.

Marcelo was unable to continue as he feels discomfort after 30 minutes.

But, the good news is that with this result, the Brazilian team reached six points to lead Group D of the competition, while The Strongest is second with three points after achieving a victory in the first round.