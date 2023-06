Flamengo defeated Racing (2-1) and is one step away from qualifying for the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores.

Full-back Wesley and substitute midfielder Víctor Hugo scored for Flamengo, who now have eight points. Paraguayan Matías Rojas scored a consolation goal for Racing, who currently sit in first place with ten points.

In the other match of the fifth round in Group A, played on Wednesday, Aucas drew 0-0 against Chilean side Ñublense in Quito.