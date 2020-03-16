Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese was given a "weak or inconclusive" positive result for COVID-19 after undergoing testing on Monday along with players, members of his coaching staff and other club employees.

The 65-year-old had appealed to the authorities in charge of Brazil's Campeonato Série A to suspend all games amidst the global pandemic after Saturday's comeback win over Portuguesa RJ.

Jesus was appointed as Flamengo's coach in June 2019 to little fanfare, but immediately made an immediate impact on the club - guiding the team to the Copa Libertadores and national championship titles within 24 hours of each other in December.

Club statement

"Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that the tests to detect the presence of Covid-19 in athletes, coaching staff and employees of the football department were concluded this Monday afternoon (16). The club reports that coach Jorge Jesus performed a first test for Covid-19 and the result was a weak or inconclusive positive. The result is being checked.

"The coach is under the care of Flamengo's medical department and is presently stable. The board reiterates its commitment to health and safety during the Coronavirus pandemic and has suspended all training for the first team and youth teams for at least a week.

"Athletes, members of the football department and coaching staff tested negative for Covid-19. It is worth mentioning that the football department will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health during the Coronavirus pandemic."