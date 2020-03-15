AP

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus urged the suspension of Brazilian soccer amidst the ongoing public safety concerns over the coronavirus.

Following Mengão's 2-1 win over Portuguesa RJ in the Rio State Championship in front on an empty Maracana on Saturday, Jesus voiced his concerns about the continuation of the competition.

"I have never played without supporters. I hope this was the first and the last time. It's a distressing thing. It's bothering. That's the ultimate proof that there's no way of playing without them," he told Fla TV after the match.

During the interview an emotional Jesus, who is from Portugal, acknowledged he had lost a friend in Europe to the COVID-19 virus.

On Friday, Flamengo vice-president Mauricio Gomes de Mattos was confirmed with a second positive test for the virus after a trip to Spain to meet with Real Madrid and Barcelona officials.