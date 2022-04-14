It’s a Chile vs. Peru battle in Copa Libertadores, Colo-Colo faced Alianza Lima at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium. The game had its rough start and in the first 10 minutes of the game, the ball went from one side to another without getting any action. Until in the 26th minute, Juan Lucero scored a beautiful team goal that gave the Chileans the advantage.

Colo-Colo came back from the tunnel and into the game with a hunger for more goals. That took them only 11 minutes to extend their lead. The game went on to be led by the Chileans even though Alianza made a goal in the 69th minute to shorten the home team's lead.