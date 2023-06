Aucas and Ñublense played out a goalless draw, sharing a point that does not benefit either team in their quest to climb the standings in Group A of the Copa Libertadores. As a result, they will enter the final matchday of the group stage in fourth and third positions, respectively.

The Chilean team matched the 5 points held by Flamengo, who remains in second place due to a better goal difference, pending their fifth match against the group leader Racing with 10 points.