Argentinos Juniors Advance to Round of 16 June 8, 2023 02:12 9:27 min Now, the team will determine whether they advance as first or second in the final matchday of the Group Stage. Copa Libertadores Liverpool Montevideo Argentinos Juniors -Latest Videos 10:57 min Emelec Snatch Draw from Guaraní 6:09 min Impressive Comeback by Palmeiras 4:29 min River Plate Secure an Important Victory 9:54 min Bragantino Secure Draw Against Estudiantes 8:49 min Aucas and Ñublense Settle for a Draw 9:27 min Argentinos Juniors Advance to Round of 16 9:15 min Independiente del Valle Knock Out Corinthians 9:04 min Nacional and Internacional Draw (1-1) 10:09 min Adana Demirspor Clinches Win Against Ankaragucu 7:56 min Besiktas and Konyaspor Share Thrilling 3-3 Draw