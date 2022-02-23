America-MG made their historical Copa Libertadores debut this afternoon at home after facing Club Guarani from Paraguay. Unfortunately, things didn't go well for the locals after a late unexpected goal from the visitors in the 90'+1', scored by Josué Colman.

The Brazilian side was better at the start of both halves but was unable to score after a lot of good chances. When everything seemed to drive to a scoreless draw, midfielder Josué Colman put Guarani up front, leaving no time for America-MG to strike back.