Copa Libertadores: How 'El Muñeco' Marcelo Gallardo Became River Plate’s 'Napoleon'

Nicknames will generally stick for a long time when you come from South America. Such is the case for River Plate’s manager Marcelo Gallardo, who during much of his playing career – and still to this day – was nicknamed “El Muñeco” (The Doll). The slight 5 '5 stature and baby-face looks that earned him the nickname also made him a fan favorite during his playing days.

However, he has since picked up another nickname from various River Plate fans and pundits: Napoleon. This isn’t a reference to the “Napoleon complex” due to his small stature.

Instead, as club president Rodolfo D'Onofrio said when asked about the new, it’s because, “Just like Napoleon convinced his troops of the combat strategy they had to carry, Marcelo convinced his players to go out on the pitch with his plan.”

With River Plate 90 minutes away from knocking their bitter rivals Boca Juniors out of the Copa Libertadores for the third time in four years, “Napoleon” Gallardo has his troops on the verge of another impressive conquest.





The Player Turned Manager

An attacking midfield player brought up in River Plate’s esteemed academy, Gallardo made his debut for the first team at the age of 17. He ended up winning seven titles during his six years in Argentina before heading off on an odyssey of moves abroad and back home.

Over the next decade-plus he took off to France with Monaco, returned to River, went back to Ligue 1 with PSG, then to the United States playing in MLS for D.C. United, back to River, and finally to Nacional in Uruguay.

He also earned 44 caps and scored 13 goals in nine years playing for the Argentine national team, in which he participated in two FIFA World Cups, two Copa Americas and also earned a silver medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

In 2011, Gallardo called time on his playing career at Nacional in Uruguay and stepped right into management at the club. He was immediately successful, winning a league title in 2012.

Two years later, he would return to the club where he made a name for himself as a player, this time as a manager, replacing legendary River boss Ramon Diaz, who Gallardo had played under during his first stint there.

At that point River had returned to the first division only two years prior, following an embarrassing first-time relegation in 2011. A then-38-year-old Gallardo came in with confidence to bring forth change, saying during his introductory press conference that “River will recover its history.”

Despite not winning a Libertadores since 1996, the club was indeed convinced that something special could happen, serious change could be made by the man who has always been deemed laid-back and easygoing with his players.

Direct Success

Everything picked up instantly. In his first 14 months at the club, Gallardo implemented an attacking style of play that helped them win a Copa Libertadores, a Copa Sudamericana, and a Recopa Sudamericana: their first international titles in almost two decades.

If his cult status was huge as a player, then it was intensified tenfold as a manager in such a short amount of time.

European clubs were knocking on Gallardo’s door with lucrative offers but he stayed put, knowing that his job wasn’t done yet. Beyond just being atop Argentine soccer, he realized that he could do more and achieve a South American dynasty with the Ñunez-based club that would be remembered for generations to come.

In 2016 and 2017, River were eliminated of the Libertadores in the Round of 16 and semifinals, respectively. After suffering key departures of players such as goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero, defender Ramiro Funes Mori, midfielder Carlos Sanchez and forward Lucas Alario among many others during the beginning of Gallardo’s success at the club, a rebuilding process had to be done.

The following year, River Plate reached the pinnacle of South America by winning a third Copa Libertadores title in Madrid against their bitter rivals Boca Juniors, a result that elevated "Napoleon" to demigod status at the club, as the most successful manager ever.





The Best Is Yet to Come?

River sit 90 minutes away from a third final in four years, with either Gremio or Flamengo waiting in the wings, and it could only be a matter of time before Gallardo’s dynasty is solidified.

A leading member of a new breed of great Argentine managers scattered around the world, the now-43-year-old Gallardo has garnered more and more attention from the world’s biggest clubs, most recently Barcelona.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently acknowledged Gallardo’s success and asked why he wasn’t even nominated for the best coach in the world by FIFA, showing the kind of respect that the Argentine has around the world.

With a contract lasting until 2021 and speculation about offers from huge clubs, “Napoleon’s” time with his troops at his River might be over before everyone knows it, but his instant impact at the club, for the country and for the entire continent will be remembered for a long time.