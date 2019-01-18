Español
Copa del Rey

RFEF Rejects Levante Complaint Against Barcelona

The RFEF has rejected Levante's complaint that Barcelona defender Chumi was an ineligible player in the Copa del Rey

RFEF

 

Levante's appeal - alleging that Barcelona fielded an ineligible player in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 - has been rejected by the Spanish federation:

 

Levante believed Barcelona defender Chumi to have been suspended for the first leg after accumulating five yellow cards for Barca's 'B' team in the third tier.

Following the second leg - a 3-0 victory for Barcelona sending them through to the next round - Ernesto Valverde expressed his confidence that his club was in the right in regards to Chumi's participation: "We are convinced of what we have done. We have acted in an absolutely correct way. We have won where we had to win. It is very clear."

 

 

