Associated Press

Atletico de Madrid and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez said on Tuesday that he has a friendship with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi everywhere else but on the pitch.

The pair are set to face off on Friday when Uruguay kicks off its Copa America campaign at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

"With Leo I have a friendship," said the 34-year-old. "But, obviously, on the pitch there is no friendship.

"It's the same as when I had to face him playing against Barcelona and against Argentina."

Suarez also praised the high level of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and the moment he's going through at the Premier League.

Uruguay top strikers Suarez and Edinson Cavani are in fine form for what is likely to be their final continental appearance.

El Pistolero contributed with 21 goals to Atletico Madrid's title win last season, while El Matador reversed an unproductive start to the season to finish with 17 goals for Manchester United, who ended second in the Premier League.

Uruguay remains the most winningest team in the history of the Copa America, with 16 titles.