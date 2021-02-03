Morocco Rout Cameroon To Reach CHAN Final February 3, 2021 21:31 12:42 min Soufiane Rahimi scored twice as the Atlas Lions punched their ticket to Sunday's title decider with a 4-0 win over hosts Cameroon. CAF Cameroon Morocco 2020 African Nations Championship -Latest Videos 1:08 min Di Maria Scores PSG Opener Against Nimes 8:46 min Boisgard Helps Lorient Steal Point Against Rennes 10:39 min Lille Run Through Bordeaux In Impressive Win 1:04 min David Puts Lille's Third Past Bordeaux 0:52 min Rahimi Extends Morocco's Lead Over Cameroon 1:08 min Questin Boisgard Scores Equalizer For Lorient 1:03 min Bouftiny Gives Morocco Lead Over Cameroon 1:16 min Weah Doubles Lille Lead Over Bordeaux 1:16 min Yazici Scores Lille Opener Against Bordeaux 1:13 min Terrier Gives Rennes 1-0 Lead Against Lorient