USM Monastir (Tunisia) and ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) played to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals on Sunday. Despite Monastir dominating possession with 53.7%, neither side managed to break the deadlock in a match that saw both teams struggle for a cutting edge in front of goal.

Monastir may have controlled much of the possession, but it was Mimosas who had the better chances in front of goal. The visitors notched up 15 shots compared to Monastir's 9, with 7 of Mimosas' attempts on target compared to Monastir's solitary effort. Despite their dominance in the shot count, Mimosas were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, thanks in part to a strong defensive performance from Monastir.

The hosts will no doubt be frustrated by their inability to create clear-cut chances, but they can take solace in the fact that they head into the second leg with the tie still very much alive. With a clean sheet at home, Monastir will look to snatch an away goal in the return leg, which could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the tie.

For Mimosas, the draw will be seen as an opportunity missed, given their impressive shot count. However, they will be buoyed by the fact that they managed to keep Monastir at bay throughout the match, and can now look forward to the second leg on home soil with a clean sheet to defend.

The stage is set for an intriguing return leg in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals, as both USM Monastir and ASEC Mimosas search for the vital goal that could send them through to the last four.