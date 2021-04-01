GOAL

Dortmund will demand a figure of €150 million (£128m/$176m) to sell Erling Haaland and plan to keep him for one more season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Indeed, Michael Zorc, sporting director of the Bundesliga side, confirmed to Sky that he had held talks with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola on Wednesday, adding that "we made our intentions clear".

Spanish newspaper Sport had earlier reported on Thursday that Raiola, along with Haaland's father Alf-Inge, held discussions with Barca over a possible transfer.