At his introductory press conference for Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Meunier revealed that he had already signed with the Bundesliga club before facing them in the Champions League Round of 16 as a member of PSG in February.



🗯 @ThomMills in der heutigen Medienrunde:



"Die erste Tage in Dortmund waren sehr gut – auf und neben dem Feld. Die Spieler und alle rund um das Team haben mich gut aufgenommen." pic.twitter.com/3Ha74VuWAq — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 6, 2020

“I had already signed… before the match… I had goosebumps throughout the match. It was the first time that I was playing in such a stadium with such an atmosphere. Here in Dortmund, there are a lot of supporters, everyone was standing and chanting. I said to myself: 'Woah, I will be here next season.'"