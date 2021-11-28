Bayern Munich secured their first 1-0 Bundesliga result under Julian Nagelsmann, against Bielefeld on Saturday. They were unable to convert several chances with Robert Lewandowski kept uncharacteristically quiet, but eventually broke the deadlock in the second half.

Leroy Sane scored the only and decisive goal at the Allianz Arena in the 71st minute.

This goal helped Bayern break a 44-year old record for the most Bundesliga goals scored in a single calendar year. It took the record champions' total for 2021 to 102, and they still have another four games left to increase their tally further.

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga table on 31 points after 13 games. Dortmund sit just one point behind on 30.

The two teams face each other next weekend on Saturday 4th December.