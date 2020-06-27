Español
Thomas Muller Breaks Kevin De Bruyne's Bundesliga Assist Record

Kevin De Bruyne laid on 20 assists while playing for Wolfsburg in the 2014-15 season but that tally has been surpassed by Thomas Muller.

Thomas Muller broke Kevin De Bruyne's assist record as he provided his 21st of the Bundesliga season on Saturday.

The Germany forward set up Kingsley Coman to put Bayern Munich 1-0 up against Wolfsburg inside four minutes on the final day of the season.

Muller had equaled De Bruyne's haul from the 2014-15 campaign, when the Belgian was with Wolfsburg, with two assists in Bayern's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on June 6.

The 30-year-old's stunning form helped Hansi Flick's side claim an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

