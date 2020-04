GOAL

Hertha Berlin have tabled a contract offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler - as Foot Mercato reports.

PSG are planning to cash in on the Germany international before he becomes a free agent in 2021, despite the fact he would like to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Draxler, but Hertha are prepared to match his €7 million per year wage packet.