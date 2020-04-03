Flick Signs Three-Year Deal At Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick has signed a three-year contract as Bayern Munich's head coach, the Bundesliga champions confirmed on Friday.

Flick took over from Niko Kovac in November in an initial interim role, before being appointed head coach on a full-time basis until the end of the season.

Having appeared in danger of failing to mount a title challenge under Kovac, Flick has since restored the winning habit, returning Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga.

Prior to the forced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern had gone four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the summit, crushed Chelsea away in their Champions League last-16 first leg and booked a place in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bayern's website: "FC Bayern is very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed very well under him and plays attractive football, which is also reflected in the results.

"We are the only German club that is still represented in all three competitions. I also like the way he leads the team, his human qualities are convincing, his empathy speaks for him.

"FC Bayern trusts Hansi Flick and we are convinced that we will continue to achieve our goals with him in the future."

Speculation since Germany's mid-season break suggested Flick's work with Bayern was earning him admirers elsewhere, with reports claiming he had received offers from top-level clubs in Germany and England.

Such stories seemed to be applying pressure to Bayern, although sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insists the club were working to a plan all along when it came to the former national team assistant coach's future.

"From day one when Hansi took over the team, we had a plan for how we would deal with the situation," Salihamidzic said.

"First, Hansi took over for two games, then until Christmas, then there was an agreement that he would be our coach until the end of the season.

"Hansi has been loyal and disciplined to this, that is a quality. Another is the results that Hansi achieved with our team. These results speak for themselves.

"Hansi and I know in which direction we want to develop the team. Football faces great challenges. We believe that Hansi is also the right head coach for this time."