Flamengo have confirmed that three of the club's first team players have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.

In a club statement, the reigning Copa Libertadores and Brazilian champions said that between April 30 and May 3 tests were carried out among 293 members of the club's staff, including all first team players and their families.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club said 38 tests returned positive results, but did not name any of the infected.

Last month, head coach Jorge Jesus made a full recovery from the virus, however, on Monday, the club confirmed that a staffer who had worked with the club for 40 years had died of COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted soccer completions resume during the pandemic.

More than 8,500 people died because of the new coronavirus in Brazil.