Reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua did a short, low-key workout in front of the media in London on Tuesday as he builds up to Saturday's world title showdown with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

The 31-year-old from Watford, near London, will defend his belts in front of 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the British capital.

It was announced earlier in the day that the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion had signed a deal that will see him be promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for the rest of his career.

'AJ' last fought in front of just 1,000 spectators, at London's Wembley Arena last December as the UK was battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He successfully retained his titles with a 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev but the unbeaten former cruiserweight, Usyk, is widely viewed as the champion's biggest test since he beat fellow Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a sold out unification bout at Wembley Stadium in 2017.