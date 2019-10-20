Tyson Fury concedes a potential rematch with Deontay Wilder could be scuppered by his WWE appearance as "anything can happen in a ring".

Lineal heavyweight champion Fury is to face Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The 'Gypsy King' is pencilled in to face Wilder in February, with the two having fought to a contentious draw during their first meeting for the latter's WBC strap last December.

Fury, though, says he is not looking beyond his current run with WWE and that any thoughts of Wilder can wait.

"Potentially [the Wilder fight is at risk], anything can happen in a ring," Fury told ESPN's Get Up.

"With two big massive guys, you never know what can happen in there.

"But hopefully, touch wood, everything goes well and we roll on to February 22 [when the rematch is pencilled in for].

"I'm concentrating on Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel for now.

"I only take one fight at a time as I've always said. When I get past this one, then we’ll look at the Wilder rematch."