Deontay Wilder declared he is "ready to go" for a rematch with Tyson Fury and will afterwards set his sights on unifying the heavyweight division.

WBC champion Wilder and Fury drew their first fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last December.

Wilder will put his title on the line against Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand in November, with a second bout against former world champion Fury potentially to come next February.

American Wilder says he is hungry for another showdown with Fury and is fuelled by a determination to become the undisputed champion of the world.

"Yes, most definitely. I'm ready to go. Another rematch." he told Sky Sports.

"Look at the route I'm taking. What more do I have to prove? Who else has taken the route that I am taking?

"I didn't have to fight him again. I'm not obliged to fight him. I'm the champion - I do what I want to do.

"I have bet on myself. I move how I want to move. I run my operation.

"It will go Ortiz, then Fury, then a unification - one champion, one face, one name. How amazing would that be? Back to back to back, obtaining glory."