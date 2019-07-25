GOAL

Roma legend Daniele de Rossi has arrived in Argentina for a medical ahead of his move to Boca Juniors, the club have teased.

The former Italy international, who turned 36 yesterday, was released by Roma after almost two decades amid growing tension's with the club's hierarchy.

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀⠀ 👀

⠀⠀ Ya está en 🇦🇷

⠀

⠀

⠀

⠀ pic.twitter.com/AiTiEvPScu — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) July 25, 2019

In all, the 2006 World Cup winner made more than 600 appearances for his boyhood side and won more than a century of international caps with Italy.