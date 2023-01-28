2-0: Niger wins against Ghana January 28, 2023 23:06 10:52 min Niger played against Ghana.Niger took the lead in the 11th minute. The first half ended 1-0.Niger extended their lead in the 49th minute. The game ended 2-0. Ghana Niger -Latest Videos 10:52 min 2-0: Niger wins against Ghana 8:50 min 1-1: Marseille draw against Monaco 8:35 min 1-1: Troyes draw against Lens 12:18 min Report: Madagascar 3-1 Mozambique 8:44 min Report: Hatayspor 2-1 Trabzonspor 1:45 min Klopp: Salah suffering amid change 0:37 min Rumors: Chelsea agree Gusto deal 0:51 min Guardiola warning over Gunners game 0:26 min Alonso signs new Barcelona deal 11:59 min Report: Lorient 2-1 Rennes