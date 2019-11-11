Highlights: Egypt Mount Comeback Against Ghana, Win 3-2 November 11, 2019 22:45 6:12 min A comeback with a late goal by Ahmed Yasser Rayan helped hosts Egypt beat Ghana 3-2 in the second match of their group stage round in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations. Egypt Highlights Ghana AFCON U-23 -Latest Videos 6:12 min Egypt Mount Comeback Against Ghana, Win 3-2 1:09 min Sobh Makes It 2-2 For Egypt 4:21 min Cameroon Eliminate Mali Off Lone Evina Goal, 1-0 1:03 min Mohamed Header Makes It 1-1 For Egypt Agains Ghana 2:34 min PitchCam: Griezmann Underwhelms as Messi Shines 1:34 min PSG Was Neymar's Decision - Bartomeu 0:49 min Marquez Aims For Triple Crown In '19 Finale 0:34 min Sarri: Ronaldo Injury Only Minor 0:43 min Wenger Won't Take Over At Bayern 5:55 min Athletic Club Score Late Winner To Beat Levante