Egypt advanced to the AFCON 2021's group of 16 by beating Sudan 1-0 in their last match of the group stage. Egypt finished second in Group D.

Mohamed Abdelmonem scored the only goal of the encounter with a header after a corner kick at the 35th minute.

Egypt have kept a clean sheet in 2 of their 3 games, only Senegal (3) have done this more often in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations this season.

Sudan have failed to win in their last 4 games in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2009/2010).