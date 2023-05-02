Congo and Somalia draw 1-1 in AFCON U17 May 2, 2023 23:03 9:40 min With one point, both teams still aspire to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament. Congo and Somalia teams ended up drawing (1-1) on the second matchday of the AFCON U17. A result that keeps them with a chance of advancing after Algeria's defeat against Senegal. AFCON Congo Somalia -Latest Videos 9:40 min Congo and Somalia draw 1-1 in AFCON U17 8:01 min Lens keep title hopes alive with victory 9:55 min Senegal remain undefeated with a 3-0 victory 8:46 min Hard-fought victory for Mali vs. Burkina Faso 12:58 min The 2023 Giro d'Italia on beIN SPORTS 0:52 min Arteta says Arsenal can still win the title 10:53 min USM Alger book the final CAFCC semifinal ticket 8:28 min ASEC Mimosas are off to the CAFCC final four 8:03 min Young Africans make it to the semifinals 9:44 min Marumo Gallants make history and qualify for semis