SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 We will be reliving the @realmadrid 🆚 @fcbarcelona match from November 19, 2005 where #Ronaldinho got a standing ovation from fans at the Santiago Bernabéu with @drecordero and @erickrakauer 💻 beIN SPORTS XTRA, YouTube and Facebook Live🗓Friday April 24th, 10PM ET / 7PM PT

A post shared by beIN SPORTS USA (@beinsportsusa) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:24am PDT