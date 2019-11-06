UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch every game from the Champions League via beIN CONNECT

Wenger has pinpointed Inter's faulty tactics for their second-half capitulation against Dortmund!

Time for some analysis of Dortmund Vs Inter. Le Proffesiour had plenty of praise for BVB's second-half fightback!

Expert Insight as ever from Mr Wenger!

Full Time - 0-0 at Barcelona! Wenger is not happy with the performance of the Catalans!

Right! Game time at the Nou Camp! More Wenger insights at half-time!

What about Antonine Griezmann? He's not made the perfect start for his new club. Wenger belives the World Cup winner is trying to hard.

Back to the Barcelona chat! Have Barcelona replaced the likes of Xavi and Iniesta in their midfield? Wenger blames the transfer policy of the Spanish giants!

Breaking News this evening, Liverpool will have to play two games within 24 hours in the League Cup and Club World Cup in Qatar. Arsene Wenger believes that the Reds have a big enough squad to battle on both fronts!

"It's the price to pay for success... It's not a big problem for the club. They can adapt and even get through if they play a younger team."



Wenger says #LFC can cope with playing two games in two days!#beINUCL #beINWenger



Live Blog 👇https://t.co/wZdsKD3r6N pic.twitter.com/1Mq2XAOleV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 5, 2019

Barcelona is in the first game this evening, and Wenger has had his say on the La Liga Champions. Do the Blagura rely to much on Lionel Messi now?

So let's get down to business! Arsene Wenger has been mentioned as the next Bayern Munich manager, and we've wasted no time in asking the big question! Although, understandably the former Arsenal boss has been coy with his reply!

Arsene Wenger asked whether he would be interested in the Bayern Munich job!#beINUCL #beINWenger #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/u9C8VJ60Iq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 5, 2019

Good evening! The Champions League is back, and we have a very special guest in the beIN SPORTS studio! Arsene Wenger will be casting his critical eye over a host of games including Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter and Liverpool Vs Genk. I'm sure the former Arsenal supremo will also be asked about that vacant job going at Bayern Munich also! Be sure to stick around for all the latest updates from the French tactician!