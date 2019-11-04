UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague via beIN CONNECT

Barcelona will be looking to continue their undefeated start to Group F when they face off against Czech side Slavia Prague in the early kick-off on Tuesday evening. The Catalans currently sit top of the group ahead of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and will be in desperate need of all three points with games against Dortmund and Inter coming up.

Following seven straight wins in all competitions, Ernesto Valverde's side came to earth with a bump following a 3-1 defeat to Levante. Barcelona took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty, but Levante rallied impressively in the second half, hitting three goals in seven minutes to take all three points. Despite the defeat, Barcelona remained at the top of the La Liga standings on goal difference.

In team news, Luis Suarez will be unavailable for selection after picking up a calf injury at the weekend. Samuel Umtiti is also a long term absentee for the side. 21-year old Carles Pérez is the most likely candidate to deputize for Suarez in the starting lineup.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stagen, Firpo, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Arthur, Rakitic, de Jong, Griezmann, Messi, Perez

When – Tuesday 5th November

Where – Camp Nou

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 20:55

As for Slavia Prague, they will be hoping to pile further misery on Barcelona and register a memorable result on Tuesday evening. Prague is currently rooted to the bottom of the table, having only picked up one point from a possible nine on offer.

Although despite their lowly status in the group, Jindřich Trpišovský can draw some pride in winning their only point away to Inter on matchday one. The Czech boss will certainly be hoping his squad can deliver a similar performance at the Camp Nou. Left-back Jan Bořil has had a knack of scoring important goals for his side, including the leveller against Barcelona in the last contest between the two sides. The 28-year old should start midweek and could have a say in a famous victory for the Czech giants.

Slavia has been dominant domestically and has yet to taste defeat in fifteen league games this season. Last time out, they breezed past Banik Ostrava 4-0 with midfielder Tomáš Souček bagging a brace in the comfortable victory.

Slavia Prague Predicted Team

Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Hovorka, Boril; Sevcik, Soucek, Zeleny; Stanciu, Masopust, Olayinka

You can follow – Barcelona Vs Slavia Prague via beIN CONNECT.

