UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Inter 3-2 and give themselves a major boost in the Champions League.

Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino had put the visitors in the driving seat at Signal Iduna Park, two weeks on from their 2-0 defeat of Lucien Favre's side in Milan.

Dortmund came roaring back in the second half, though, with Achraf netting his double either side of a Julian Brandt strike to secure what could prove to be a valuable victory.

Martinez became the first Inter player to score in three consecutive Champions League appearances since Samuel Eto'o in 2010 when he raced down the right, cut back into the box past the covering defence and side-footed high beyond Roman Burki.

It was a deserved lead for the visitors, who were keeping Dortmund restricted to half-chances, with Mario Gotze denied by Samir Handanovic from the best of their early openings.

After 40 minutes it was 2-0 thanks to a flowing counter-attack. Marcelo Brozovic showed great footwork, Martinez turned and spread the ball out to Antonio Candreva, and his cut-back was swept into the net by the arriving Vecino.

Dortmund started the second half brightly and got a goal back when Achraf scuffed the ball into the left-hand corner after being teed up by Gotze.

Pressure was building on Inter and they gifted Dortmund their equaliser 13 minutes later, making a mess of a throw-in near their own box to allow Brandt to steal in and slot past Handanovic.

The comeback was completed 13 minutes from time, when Achraf raced into the box from the right wing to dispatch Jadon Sancho's pass beneath Handanovic.

Goals/Highlights!

Goal! WOW! What a comeback! Achraf Hakimi scores his second of the evening! A tidy assist from Jadon Sancho! 3-2 Dortmund!

Goal! Dortmund are level! Julian Brandt finds the back of the net from the tightest of angles!

Goal! Dortmund pull one back! Gotze squares the ball to Achraf Hakimi who mishits his shot, thankfully it creeps into the corner! 2-1! GAME ON!

Peep! Back underway! Plenty to go in this! Hopefully, we'll get a few more goals in the next 45!

Peep! Half-time in Germany! That was breathless! Still, Inter have the upper hand with two well-taken goals from Martinez and Vecino! Dortmund have plenty to do in the second half!

Chance! Dortmund nearly bite back! Jadon Sancho's deft volley is pushed away by Burki!

Goal! Matías Vecino sweeps the ball into the bottom corner, and Inter have a 2-0 lead heading into half-time! Masterful counter-attacking from Conte's side!

A dream start for the Italians a goal all of Lautauro Martinez's making! A surging run and a composed strike from the Argentine striker! Inter take the lead!

Peep! We are underway in Germany!

Live Updates

Preamble

Plenty of Inter fans packed into the away end!

Now for Inter Milan! Diego Godin returns to the starting line up! Romelu Lukaku will be looking to continue his good form in front of goal!

Team News! First up Dortmund! Jadon Sancho returns! No place for Marco Reus who is out with an ankle injury!

🚨 Our Starting XI against Inter Milan 🚨



©️ Hummels captains the squad

🌪️ Sancho is back in the lineup

🧤 Bürki mans the net#BVBInter pic.twitter.com/q0sjXU3phS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

European nights are special with Borussia Dortmund! I'm expecting plenty of noise from the Yellow Wall!

81,000+ in perfect harmony 💛pic.twitter.com/zJwafgqglW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

Inter Milan have arrived! Can Antonio Conte mastermind another victory over Dortmund?

Tonight is a must-win for Dortmund! After losing 2-0 to Inter last time out BVB needs a result! Can they pull it off tonight?

We have one job to do 🏆 pic.twitter.com/63akBcr2ZD — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog as Borussia Dortmund take on Inter Milan in the Champions League! It's a titanic battle between two European giants, and we will have key highlights from the game at the Westfalen! As ever you can follow all the action from EVERY Champions League game via beIN CONNECT.