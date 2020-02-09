Inter Milan Vs AC Milan - Live stream via beIN CONNECT

Inter Milan secured Derby Della Madonnina bragging rights, as they staged an almighty comeback to defeat AC Milan 4-2 in a breathless contest at the San Siro. Zlatan Ibrahimović had a hand in both goals but Romelu Lukaku’s late goal ensured that Inter returned to the top of the Serie A table.

AC Milan started the contest on the front foot, Turkish playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu thumped the upright from distance with the contest just nine minutes old.

Eventually, Inter crafted their first chance of note as veteran defender Diego Godin pushed a header just past the post. Inter grew in confidence and Romelu Lukaku’s surging run and cross to Matías Vecino should have resulted in a goal.

With five minutes left in the half, the visitors struck. Zlatan Ibrahimović nodded the ball into the path of Ante Rebic who turned the ball past Daniele Padelli from close range.

It was to get better for Stefano Pioli’s side who took a two-goal advantage into the break. A whipped corner from Samu Castillejo found Ibrahimović at the back post, a trademark header and arrogant celebration quickly followed.

Antonio Conte’s side needed a reaction and duly got one. With fifty-one minutes on the clock Marcelo Brozovic scored a fine captain’s goal. With the ball bobbling out of the AC Milan area the Croatian showed sublime skill to smash a volley into the bottom corner.

Within two minutes, Inter found themselves level. Alexis Sanchez timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap and leave Donnarumma in no man’s land. A quick pass to Vecino, who smashed in the goal from close range.

The second half was breathless as Inter hunted down the winner, Stefan de Vrij completed the comeback for Inter. Alexis Sanchez provided the corner and the Dutch defender did the rest, firing his header out of the reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The final third of the contest saw AC Milan dominating proceedings looking for a leveller. Although it was Inter substitute Christen Eriksen who smashed the crossbar with a long-range howitzer. Not to be outdone, Ibrahimović saw a header hit the upright in the closing staged

However, the night belonged to Antonio Conte’s men as Romelu Lukaku headed home in second-half stoppage time to make it 4-2 to secure all three points. The win means that Inter leapfrogs Juventus to the top of the table.



Goals/Highlights

Goal! Lukaku heads Inter into a 4-2 lead at the death! What a comeback!

Goal! The comeback is complete! Stefan de Vrij plants a header home to make it 3-2!

Goal! Inter are level! Alexis Sanchez beats the offside trap and picks out Matías Vecino who makes it 2-2! The San Siro is rocking!

Goal! Inter pull one back! Marcelo Brozović smashes a volley into the bottom corner!

Goal! It just had to be! Zlatan heads AC Milan into a 2-0 lead!

Goal! Zlatan header, Ante Rebic turns in from close range. AC Milan take the lead!

Close! Matías Vecino can't quite get anything on the shot, after a good cross from Lukaku!

Chance! Hakan Çalhanoğlu let's rip from distance! His shot hits the woodwork!

Peep we are underway at the San Siro!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's the Oscars tonight (if you didn't know) who is going to come away with the big prize in Milan?

All seems to be well in the AC Milan dressing room!

Now for AC Milan! Zlatan starts! Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebić join him in a front three! Winter signing Simon Kjær starts in the heart of defense, whilst Gianluigi Donnarumma is in goal!

Team news! First up Inter Milan! Romelu Lukaku lines up alongside Alexis Sanchez in attack, Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench! Ashley Young keeps his place in the side whilst keeper Daniele Padelli comes in for Samir Handanović.

Feeling nervous AC Milan fans? This inspirational graphic should calm any pre-game nerves!

Not strictly Derby Della Madonnina related, but did you see former AC Milan midfielder cause mayhem in London over the weekend?! Imagine lining up against him for a kick about!

2 Goals, 2 assists & yes I got nutmegged 🤷🏻‍♂ - great day in London. @adidasUK #Predator pic.twitter.com/JursyGf39D — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

Been a few cracking games between Inter & AC Milan down the years! Which is your favourite goal?

Fancy checking out this pre-match preview? This should get you in the mood for the action!

After a miserable start to the season, AC Milan seems to be finding their feet. I wonder if a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a say in proceedings tonight!

So here we go! Inter could return to the summit of Serie A with a win tonight, that's all down to Juventus slipping up against Torino last night!

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of the Derby Della Madonnina. Sit back and enjoy one of the biggest games in world football, as Inter takes on AC Milan at the San Siro. As ever, we have you covered here at beIN, with all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!