

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a tenth consecutive Serie A match, but it wasn’t good enough as Juventus lost 2-1 to Verona in a pulsating contest. Giampaolo Pazzini scored five minutes from time to seal the victory for Verona, handing Juve only their third domestic defeat of the season.

The first half was a frantic affair at the Marcantonio Bentegodi, with Verona having much of the ball early on. Still, it was Juventus who created the first chance of note as Douglas Costa smashed the woodwork with a fierce drive on the nineteen-minute mark.

Marash Kumbulla thought he headed Verona into the lead after a lengthy VAR review the goal was chalked off for a marginal offside ruling. A let-off for the Serie A leaders.

Juventus found their feed as the first half progressed and Cristiano Ronaldo had three good chances to open the scoring for his side.

For a second time in the game, Juve hit the woodwork as Ronaldo’s right-footed effort thumped off the post. Five minutes later, Ronaldo skipped a shot just ride as the visitors upped the tempo in the final moments of the first half.

The final chance was perhaps the most deserving of a goal. Douglas Costa fired in a perfect cross with the outside of his boot to find Ronaldo, who guided a header wide again. An eventful first 45 ended 0-0.

Juventus responded with a Cristiano Ronaldo goal of individual brilliance. On the breakaway, up the pitch, Ronaldo held off a defender, before guiding the ball into the bottom left-hand corner. It was the tenth consecutive league game Ronaldo has scored in and fifteenth in ten Serie A games.

Verona struck back fifteen minutes from time, January signing Fabio Borini found the bottom corner after going one-on-one with Szczesny much to the delight of the faithful at the Marcantonio Bentegodi. Substitute Paulo Dybala flashed a shot well over the bar as Juventus look to push ahead in the contest.

There was further drama five minutes from time when Verona won a penalty. Giorgio Chiellini was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. After a VAR review the spot-kick was given. Substitute Giampaolo Pazzini stepped and smashed the ball home to give the hosts the advantage in the final moments.

