

Inter Milan Vs AC MIlan – Preview

Derby della Madonnina time in Milan as Inter take on AC. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.

Mitch Freeley

Follow the Live Match Stream of Inter Milan Vs AC MIlan via beIN CONNECT

Title chasing Inter Milan take on local rivals AC Milan, looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Juventus. Antonio Conte’s side have impressed this season, but have slipped up in recent weeks allowing Juve to regain top spot as a crucial time in the season.

After three consecutive draws in the league, Inter returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 victory away to Udinese. Romelu Lukaku scored his fifteenth and sixteenth goals of an already impressive season. Having strengthened in January with the signing of Christen Eriksen, Inter boss Antonio Conte will be hoping his side can push Juve all the way in the final third of the campaign.

In team news, Argentine striker Lauturo Martinez will be unavailable through suspension. Whilst keeper Samir Handanović will miss out after fracturing his finger. Alexis Sanchez did come off the bench last weekend, and Conte could use the Chilean attacker alongside Lukaku in a 3-5-2 formation. Christen Eriksen is expected to start alongside winter signings Victor Moses and Ashley Young.

Date – Sunday 9th February

Kick-Off – 22:45

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – beIN CONNECT

As for AC Milan, they seem to be floundering this season and are already on their second manager of the campaign with Stefano Pioli. The resigning of striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has boosted morale somewhat, but the Rossoneri are currently lumped in eighth place and seven points away from Champions League football.

Recent league form has been promising however, and Milan will be hoping to mount a creditable charge for European football in the final third of the campaign. Milan are currently undefeated in their last five Serie A games, a run that has included three victories. Last time out Pioli’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

Zlatan Ibrahimović will be primed to make an impact for his side in the derby. Two goals in five games since resigning from LA Galaxy, it’s clear that the veteran attacker could have a decisive say against his former side Inter. Ibrahimović has been key in guiding the younger players in the squad since his return. Zlatan’s leadership and goalscoring instincts will be needed if AC Milan plan to spoil the party against Inter.

Young midfielder Daniel Maldini came on for a late cameo last weekend, making him the third generation of the Maldini to play for the Rossoneri. The 18-year old has a long way to go to match the impact of his father Paolo Maldini in the side.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Inter and AC clash in the Derby della Madonnina. You can follow all the action, along with a host of Serie A games over the weekend via beIN CONNECT.