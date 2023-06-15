Valencia extend Baraja's contract after La Liga survival

The coach, a former midfielder who won La Liga twice with Los Che as a player, was appointed in February with the club 18th in the table, and helped them finish 16th, two points above the drop zone.

"His great leadership skills and personality were key to changing the dynamic of the players who, at that time, felt blocked by the poor results," said Valencia in a statement.

Baraja, 47, played for Valencia 364 times between 2000 and 2010, and earned 43 caps for Spain.

His coaching career has been more ordinary, with short spells at Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Gijon, Tenerife and most recently Zaragoza in 2020, lasting under three months.

Valencia last won La Liga in 2004, a decade before businessman Peter Lim took over the club, a figure fans frequently have protested against.