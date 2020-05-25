Aarran Summers

When football fans discuss Borussia Dortmund, several names are mentioned as potential world-class players. No one can argue with the sublime finishing of Erling Haaland, a young man who has grabbed the attention of Europe’s elite this season with some fantastic performances. No one can question the experience, the loyalty and consistency of Marco Reus, while everyone can safely agree that Jadon Sancho is one for the future.

One name perhaps not frequently mentioned as those three above is Julian Brandt. The young German who only joined the club last summer is a certainly a talented player, but one could argue that he is fast becoming Dortmund’s most outstanding player.

Brandt’s former coach at Dortmund, Peter Bosz, once labelled Brandt as “really exceptional.” Brandt enjoyed some of his better football last season and has continued to excel in the forward role under Lucien Favre.

After scoring seven league goals and providing 11 assists for Leverkusen last season, Brandt was courted by Dortmund. His influence and dynamism allowed Leverkusen to finish fourth last season. Reus profoundly influenced Brandt’s decision to joint BVB, in what was a summer of significant recruitment, for a team desperate to knock Bayern Munich of their steady perch.

A homegrown and versatile player, Brandt is viewed as Reus’s natural successor – the heir apparent to a growing Dortmund side. Their friendship is well noted, and despite an age of difference of six years, the two command great respect for one another.

Julian Brandt makes it look easy 🔥🎯 pic.twitter.com/NkfYIM5cJM — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 19, 2020

Brandt’s return to action following the Bundesliga hiatus, saw him play in a forward front three. His performance against Schalke in the Revierderby was simply outstanding. Brandt created two goals and made more passes than any other Dortmund player. Not only was his attacking play solid, but Brandt also produced the highest amount of attempted challenges with 31. Brandt was everywhere.

With the likes of Haaland, Sancho and Thorgan Hazard, Dortmund has a frighteningly youthful touch when it comes to their attack. Unlike Bayern’s experienced and somewhat ageing squad, Dortmund has on occasions shown a distinct lack of fear towards their opponents.

Despite their crushing defeat in Der Klassiker last time out, Brandt is desperate for redemption. Now with Haaland in the team and an ever-developing Sancho, they may have an excellent chance to secure all three points.

Brandt once revealed that Leverkusen was quite cautious when it came to their objectives. It is certainly not the case at Dortmund; the club has a Championship to win. This season could be decided in the next 90 minutes. Defeat, and it could be over, while victory will further ignite what is already a fascinating title battle.

All eyes will focus on Haaland and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, but Brandt will undoubtedly have a say in Der Klassiker on Tuesday.

