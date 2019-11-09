Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Robert Lewandowski continued his stunning goalscoring run as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

In their maiden league match since the departure of head coach Niko Kovac, the champions made relatively light work of their opponents in the first top-flight Klassiker of the season to bounce back from a 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Lewandowski struck twice against his former club, with Serge Gnabry also on the scoresheet before a Mats Hummels own goal condemned BVB to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga defeat at the Allianz Arena.

While the result will help Hansi Flick's hopes of staying in charge of Bayern until at least the end of the season, Lucien Favre's position at Dortmund is now beginning to look uncertain.

Dortmund know only too well the danger of Lewandowski, but they granted the Poland striker the freedom of the penalty area to head home the opening goal from Benjamin Pavard's cross from the right.

Bayern were comfortable in the first half, with Axel Witsel firing over in the 45th minute when Dortmund at last managed a shot, the visitors having taken off Jadon Sancho nine minutes earlier.

Bayern took full control of proceedings two minutes after the restart, Thomas Muller racing clear down the left and crossing for Gnabry to finish after Lewandowski failed to make contact with the ball.

Lewandowski should have made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, collecting Kingsley Coman's pass, turning onto his right foot and curling a shot just past Roman Burki's left-hand post.

Substitute Paco Alcacer went close to halving the deficit before Muller took his assist tally in the Bundesliga to 101 since the 2004-05 season, gathering Lewandowski's pass and chipping the ball back to his strike partner, who tucked the ball beneath Burki.

With Dortmund's resistance broken, Hummels turned into his own net when under pressure from Thiago Alcantara to compound a miserable outing against his former employers.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! It's turning into a rout here! Mats Hummels turns the ball into his own net. This is getting bad for Dortmund!

Goal! Lewandowski grabs his second of the match, a smart piece of control to trap Muller's cross and knocked the ball into the bottom corner.

Goal! Minutes after the restart and Bayern double their lead! Serge Gnabry slides home from close range!

Peep! Bayern has a slender lead at the break. Can Dortmund fight back in the second half?

Goal! Bayern take the lead, who else but Robert Lewandowski! Benjamin Pavard knocks the ball into the box and Bayern's number nine plants the ball past Burki.

A sombre start to proceedings tonight as players and fans take a moment to remember the life of former Bayern keeper Robert Henke.

Live Updates

Preamble

Paco Alcacer will start on the bench for BVB. Could the Spanish striker make the difference tonight?

It’s about time for another Paco Party, don’t you think? 🎉🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/qUweclIbpV — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 9, 2019

All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski tonight, will the Polish striker continue his goalscoring streak against his former club?

Robert Lewandowski ● All goals vs. Dortmund ● English commentary ● Compilation 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8itX7kv2sD — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 9, 2019

Now for Dortmund, Jadon Sancho shakes off an injury picked up midweek to start on the wing. Marco Reus is back on the bench and two goal hero Achraf Hakimi keeps his place at right-back.

🚨 Our Starting XI against FC Bayern 🚨



©️ Hummels will wear the captain's armband

🔁 Reus returns to the bench

⚙️ Witsel and Weigl man the midfield#FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/tS0VlLgkds — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 9, 2019

Team news! First up Bayern! Alaba will play at centre back with Boeteng suspended for the game. Muller starts just behind Lewandowski, who has been on sensational form so far this season.

Dortmund are all set up and ready to go! Team news with you any minute now!

It's going to be rowdy at the Allianz tonight!

Dortmund are coming into the game after a sensational come-back win against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Does BVB have what it takes to beat Bayern at the Allianz tonight?

The time has come💥 pic.twitter.com/ZkqrZdQdtC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 9, 2019

So here we go! Der Klassiker time! Bayern Munich has had the better of Dortmund at home in recent years, can that change tonight? Mats Hummels returns to play against his former club, I wonder if he will start?! Team news coming up soon!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund! Can managerless Bayern get the better of title rivals BVB? For now Join me for all the build-up, team news and live video highlights from one of the biggest fixtures of the Bundesliga season.