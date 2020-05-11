Joel Richards

From being a frustrated talent with potential at Manchester City’s youth academy, Sancho has become one of the most sought-after players in world football. Having served notice of his undoubted talent in his first two campaigns in Germany, this season has been nothing short of phenomenal from the England international.

The youngest ever player to score 25 Bundesliga goals 🥇 @Sanchooo10 continues to rise 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/f3adRWEQST — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 1, 2020

After becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 25 goals, Sancho has posted incredible numbers with 14 goals and 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances to aid BVB’s title challenge this campaign. The remarkable stats don’t end there: Sancho was the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to post double-figures in both goals and assists this season and creates nearly five shots on target per game for his team.

Requiring just 3.3 shots per goal, only Erling Haaland and Borussia Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl have required fewer shots per goal and further establishes just how prolific Sancho is even when predominately deployed out wide.

Despite his tender age of 20, Sancho has arguably become Dortmund’s biggest asset and is a constant menace to defenders with his lightning pace and abundance of tricks. The Londoner’s silky ball control is a key facet of his game and allows him to charge past the opposition with ease whilst remaining in possession. It is little wonder Neymar called Sancho a “special player” and revealed he “really likes” watching him play ahead of PSG’s meeting with Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in February.

Naturally, Sancho’s dazzling displays has brought with it admiring glances from Europe’s elite and an endless amount of speculation that suggests his future lies elsewhere. Although Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be interested, it is the links with a return to England that appear to carry more substance as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been rumoured to express interest at some stage.

However, the coronavirus pandemic will no doubt lead clubs to re-evaluate their transfer plans and whether any would be willing to pay the reported price tag of £100 million-plus for the winger’s services remains to be seen. With Sancho’s current employers under no financial pressure to sell, hopes may yet be lifted at Signal Iduna Park that they can hold on to one of their leading lights in a side that has been further strengthened with the January arrival of Erling Haaland.

Whatever the future may hold, the one certainty is that Jadon Sancho’s star will continue to shine on the world stage.