MLS
More Soccer
beIN XTRA
language & edition
Edition
United States
More
AFCON
Premier League
LaLiga
UEFA Champions
UEFA Europa League
Serie A
Padel
Other sports
Get Bein

Support

Contact Us
TV Guide
beIN SPORTS MENA
beIN SPORTS Australia
beIN SPORTS France

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/647fbd0a-9982-4469-a726-76f626b08336/apple-badge.cb24501%402x.png
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/adf97fbe-0e56-4fff-81a8-1801a0304edb/google-badge.03e68d6%402x.png

Mexico Books Semi-Finals Spot With First-Half Flurry Against Honduras

  • Gold Cup holders Mexico cruised into the semi-finals after goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda.

Mexico fired in three first-half goals to book their spot in the Gold Cup semi-finals with an emphatic 3-0 win over Honduras in Glendale on Saturday.

The holders dominated proceedings, marked by a 12-minute flurry of goals, and were good value for the win, with 13-4 shots and 64-36 per cent possession.

Rogelio Funes Mori, who netted a brace in El Tri's 3-0 group win over Guatemala, opened the scoring in the 26th minute, nodding in Luis Rodriguez's right-flank cross.

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos doubled Mexico's lead in the 31st minute with a spectacular first-time volley.

Orbelin Pineda added another seven minutes later, heading in Jesus Corona's well-weighted cross.

Mexico will face either Costa Rica or Canada in the semi-finals on Thursday, with Qatar progressing in Saturday's other quarter-final 3-2 over El Salvador.

Mexico

Mexico

Related Content

Honduras 0-1 Mexico: Alvarez puts El Tri on the brink of World Cup qualification
Mexico on brink of WC qualification
Canada freeze out Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton snow to top CONCACAF group.mp4
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Report: Canada 2-1 Mexico
Pulisic explains 'man in the mirror' celebration
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Report: USA 2-0 Mexico

Support

Contact Us
TV Guide
beIN SPORTS MENA
beIN SPORTS Australia
beIN SPORTS France

Follow Us

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
footer bein logo white

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/647fbd0a-9982-4469-a726-76f626b08336/apple-badge.cb24501%402x.png
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/adf97fbe-0e56-4fff-81a8-1801a0304edb/google-badge.03e68d6%402x.png
Home Icon
Home
Scores Icon
Scores
Videos Icon
Videos
https://assets-us-01.kc-usercontent.com:443/31dbcbc6-da4c-0033-328a-d7621d0fa726/f3a28e96-8624-46e2-ba73-fe92ae75e192/icon_live_selected%20%282%29.svg
Live
TV Guide Icon
TV Guide