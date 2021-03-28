Kane had not found the back of the net for his country since November 2019, but the captain opened the scoring with a first-half header at the Air Albania Stadium on Monday (AEDT).

The striker then set up Mason Mount to double England's lead in the second half as the Group I leaders made it two wins out of two following its 5-0 hammering of San Marino on Friday.

Kane and Phil Foden struck the woodwork in a dominant display from Gareth Southgate's side, with Nick Pope becoming the first goalkeeper not to concede a goal in his first six England games as second-placed Albania failed to register a shot on target.