Olmo's late strike bails out Spain

Dani Olmo spared Spain's blushes with a 92nd-minute strike to earn his side a 2-1 comeback win over Georgia in Monday's (AEDT) FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier in Tbilisi.

Luis Enrique expects Spain to rediscover spark

Spain was held 1-1 by Greece in their Group B opener on Friday and was heading for another shock result at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia the lead just before the interval, but Ferran Torres equalised 11 minutes into the second period and half-time substitute Olmo scored a long-range goal in added time.

Georgia ended the game with 10 men after Levan Shengelia was sent off for a challenge on Pedri as Spain avoided an embarrassing result on their travels.

