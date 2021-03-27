Luis Enrique expects Spain to rediscover spark

Spain had to settle for a 1-1 draw in its first Group B encounter in Granada on Friday (AEDT) after it could only muster two shots on target.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring, but Anastasios Bakasetas's penalty 11 minutes into the second half was enough for Greece to earn a point.

Luis Enrique is backing his side to put that disappointment behind it when it takes on Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Spain head coach said on Sunday (AEDT): "You depend on the quality of the players and we have a lot of that, for which I am calm.

"There are no bottles of pills for inspiration, if you find them in a pharmacy, buy me two bottles."

The former Barcelona boss added: "The team has to attack with freshness without problems. We must make a difference in attack and defence."

Luis Enrique is not sure what approach Georgia will take after he felt it was unfortunate to start its campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Sweden.

He said: "I don't know what Georgia will do against us, but against Sweden they generated a lot of scoring chances. I think Georgia deserved to draw that game.

"They played Sweden face to face and I hope for a similar Georgia. It won't be easy."

Luis Enrique once again allayed injury concerns over Sergio Ramos after he was withdrawn at half-time against Greece and said Gerard Moreno's fitness will be monitored in training.